Joey Badass is standing on business. On Wednesday (Jan. 1), the New York rapper fired shots at the West Coast on his latest record, “The Ruler’s Back.”

“I was sittin' back, watchin' from an eagle eye/ Tryin' not to react, just give me one reason/ I swear I'm on full attack, East Coast n**ga 'til I die/ It's clear who the heir, apparent king of NY, n**ga,” he spat in the Waqas Ghani-directed video. Production, meanwhile, was handled by Conductor Williams — whom most know for his work with Westside Gunn.

Elsewhere, Joey Badass unloaded a few rounds on the West: “I'm hearin' n**gas throwin' rocks, really? Ain't s**t stickin'/ 'Cause if we talkin' bar-for-bar, really, it's slim pickings/ I rap like I draw pentagrams and kill chickens, n**ga/ F**k around with your soul like Ether, quick for feature/ This that black Air Force energy comin' out your speaker.”

While clearly a shot at his counterparts on the opposite coast, fans are still debating who the jab might be directed, especially with so many artists being on surefire runs lately. Kendrick Lamar arguably outshined Drake in their high-profile feud, while Tyler, The Creator dropped his album-of-the-year contender, CHROMAKOPIA, in October.

2024 was quite the year for Joey Badass, who became the youngest artist in residence at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music in September. There, he led masterclasses and lectures about creating music and songwriting as well as film and TV for the university’s fall semester.

“Joey, the multihyphenate performer, songwriter, actor, and social advocate, can convey this all-too-real message to our students with first-hand credibility,” Chair of the Clive Davis Institute, Nicholas Sansano, said at the time. “Of equal, or perhaps even greater importance, is his investment in the mentorship and holistic wellness of young developing professionals.”

It’s uncertain whether “The Ruler’s Back” will appear on Joey Badass’ forthcoming project, though he’s been teasing one for quite some time. At the top of 2024, the Pro Era artist debuted “Passports & Suitcases” with KayCyy. Then, in September, he joined forces with Chlöe on “Tell Me.”