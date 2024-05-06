Image Image Credit Mark Blinch / Stringer via Getty Images and Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Following the surprise release of Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, there has been a lot of eyes on Drake and what his next move might be. On Sunday (Nov. 24) night, the “God’s Plan” rapper dropped quite a few bombshells on xQc’s livestream, including an update on his joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, upcoming tour in Australia and a potential nod to his highly publicized beef with the Compton MC.

“I’m here, as you can see, fully intact. Mind, body and soul. In case you are wondering, right? You need facts to take me out. Fairytales won’t do it,” Drake told viewers in a clip shared online.

The “fairytales” jab might be a reference to Lamar’s pedophilia accusations and the allegations about Drake having a secret daughter on tracks like “Not Like Us” and “meet the grahams,” respectively. The two artists exchanged plenty of extreme claims during their feud earlier in the year, which escalated into a heated back-and-forth after March’s “Like That.”

Many fans also believe that Lamar took a swipe at Drake on “wacced out murals,” though he didn’t mention him directly. In the third verse, the pgLang head spat, “N**gas from my city couldn't entertain old boy / Promisin' bank transactions and even Bitcoin / I never peaced it up, that s**t don't sit well with me / Before I take a truce, I'll take 'em to hell with me.”

Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg, both of whom Lamar also name-dropped on the track, have responded. On Saturday (Nov. 23), the “Lollipop” hitmaker tweeted, “Man, WTF [did] I do?! I just be chillin’ [and they] still [come for] my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg [you] all. No one really wants destruction, not even me, but I shall destroy if disturbed.”

Elsewhere in the stream with xQc, Drake poked fun at Steve Lacy, whom he called his most “fragile opp.”