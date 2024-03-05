Image Image Credit Michael Tullberg / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Johnny Manziel attends Harold and Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Former NFL player Johnny Manziel believes Drake’s ‘Iceman’ album could arrive in late October or early November.

The two stars have a long-standing friendship, and Manziel has previously previewed Drake-related info.

The Toronto native's history of fall releases and recent Instagram activity support the prediction.

Johnny Manziel is friends with Drake, apparently making him a source for album updates. The former NFL quarterback claims that the Toronto rapper’s highly anticipated new album will be arriving in late October, or early November.

While Drake has teased that he’s been working on Iceman and that it will drop later this year, pinning down a date has been difficult. Luckily for Drizzy’s fans, Manziel offered some specifics in a recent interview that went viral on social media on Sunday (Aug. 17). “Soon, probably… end of October, maybe, early November,” the Texas A&M football legend said when asked about the album’s release date. “Birthday coming up, coming back to Texas after that… I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land," Manziel shared before showing off an iced out OVO chain.

The two stars became friends after Drake's team noticed the former Heisman Trophy winner wearing OVO gear and invited him out to Toronto for a visit back in 2013.

The last we actually heard from Drizzy about the album was a cryptic Instagram post on Aug. 13. He posted a montage of photos from his European tour along with the caption, “Still coming to terms and conditions with how I’m feeling. [As] soon as I know, you’ll hear it.”

In an unrelated matter, Manziel has recently caught fire from Cam’ron. During his latest “Talk with Flee” episode on Aug. 15, Killa Cam had some words for the former athlete after he got involved in the ongoing beef between Gillie Da Kid and Cam Newton. The “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” host and former Carolina Panthers player have been going back and forth on social media after Gillie said Newton didn’t compare to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Newton then disparaged Gillie’s rap career, and the feud has continued since.

After Manziel went viral for threatening to slap Gillie, Cam’ron basically told him to be careful about who he’s messing with. “Johnny Manziel, you should really mind your business," the Harlem rapper said. "You're not that big. Gillie is a boxer. He really boxes. He knows how to bob and weave; he knows how to throw hands. I advise you, do not run up on Gillie. Gillie will knock you the f**k out.”

He added, "I would hate for you to get punched in your face by Gillie, tackled by Wallo, and then Gillie's beating the s**t out of you while Wallo's holding you down, trying to teach you a lesson.”

Sound advice.