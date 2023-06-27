Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Joyner Lucas speaks onstage during the Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Joyner Lucas has returned fire. The ADHD rapper dropped a new song called “Nobody Cares,” an answer record to Skepta’s recent “Friendly Fire” diss track.

On Tuesday (July 15), Joyner shared a new song that clocks in at just a few minutes long, but packs plenty of lyrical slander. Joyner wastes no time getting at his U.K. foe, spittin’, “Who want smoke? Gimme the blunt, I'm ready to blaze a corpse, after this song is over, I never wanna hear this debate no more,” to open the track.

Over spry drums and creepy chords, Joyner goes in across a couple of verses with personal jabs and chest thumping: "Maybe you mad because you ain't got buzz up in the U.K. no more / I heard your career just ain't what it was and you don't get paid no more / If you want a feature, n**ga, just say it, but you gotta pay me for it.”

Drake, who recently brought Skepta on stage while he headlined the Wireless Festival, received a namecheck on the chorus. “Nobody cares about how you and Drizzy are close, or how you invented U.K. rap, but still ain't Top 10 on your coast, n**ga,” raps Joyner on the refrain.

In case you missed it, Joyner’s track arrived after Skepta dropped “Friendly Fire,” where he got called out by name. “Joyner Lucas, you bastard, why you rap like you studied at Harvard?” Skepta spit.

The song itself landed after Joyner said he wanted the smoke by calling out the grime star (who had taken to social media to share his confidence in the talents of U.K. rappers) via a tweet that read, “The moment I've been waiting for… Say the word, Joyner Lucas vs @Skepta. #UKvsUS.”

Whether or not Skepta cares to respond, we shall wait and see. He did take to X to comment on posts detrimental to his foe, including one that compared his monthly Spotify listeners (12.8 million) to Joyner’s (5.5 million) with the caption, “Ignorance is bliss.”