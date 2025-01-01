Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake at Wireless Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

London has the “best lyricists in the world,” at least if you ask Drake. On Saturday (July 12), the For All The Dogs artist shared his two cents on the ongoing U.K. versus U.S. rap debate during his headlining run at Wireless Festival.

“Mark my words. I don’t care what nobody says,” Drake told the crowd on the second night of the London-based festival, just before bringing out Skepta. “Nobody can out-rap London, nobody. No disrespect to America. No disrespect to [my] country, but nobody can out-rap London rappers.”

“This is the best, highest level. This is what I aspire to be,” Drake added before the U.K. rapper launched into a rendition of “Shutdown.” Of course, there was no better stage or crowd to make such a statement, since Skepta himself started the whole debate in the first place.

Unsurprisingly, Drake’s comments didn’t sit well with everyone, especially since he’s Canadian, not American. “Drake said U.K. rappers are better lyrically than U.S. rappers but couldn’t even get past the guy in [Los Angeles],” one X user wrote, referencing his fairly recent rap feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Another tweet read, “If Drake says U.K. rappers are better, U.K. rappers are better.” Meanwhile, a third user chimed in, “All those U.S. rappers who were riding for Drake, go ahead and step up now. Defend what your boy just said about U.K. rappers being better.” See more reactions below.

Luckily, it seems like we won’t have to wait much longer to see who really has the best lyricists. Last Friday (July 11), Skepta fired off shots at Joyner Lucas on "Friendly Fire."

On Sunday (July 13), the ADHD creator seemingly hinted that he had a response in the works. “Say less, my boy,” he wrote on X.