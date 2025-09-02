Image Image Credit Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Joyner Lucas and Mýa at their respective event red carpets Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Joyner Lucas teased a new music video featuring Mýa through an intimate Instagram post.

The visual is expected to tie into his latest album, ADHD 2, which dropped in July.

The teaser adds to Joyner’s growing catalog of romantic visuals with high-profile leading women.

Monday (Sept. 1), Joyner Lucas took to Instagram to reveal that he has a new video on the way with Mýa. In the post, the Worcester, MA rapper was pictured in bed, cuddled up with the Washington, D.C. songstress, which sparked a flood of responses from fans and peers in his comments section. He followed up with another shot of the two in his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Sept. 2).

While Lucas has yet to confirm which track the visual will accompany, the collaboration is presumed to tie into his third studio album, ADHD 2. Released back in July, the project acted as the sequel to 2020’s ADHD and featured an all-star lineup of guests, including T-Pain, Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, DaBaby, and Chris Brown. The 18-track offering peaked within the Top 40 on the Billboard 200.

This isn’t the first time Lucas tapped a high-profile leading lady to share the spotlight. On the same day ADHD 2 arrived, he unveiled the steamy music video for the Ava Max-assisted “Tear Me Down.” The surprise twist? Actress Regina Hall (who also directed the clip, no less) co-starred in risqué intimate scenes that could best be described as rom-com worthy.

In 2020, he enlisted Ashanti to star in the video for their collaborative single, “Fall Slowly.” That video depicted a turbulent romance filled with passion and conflict. “I love you more than I love myself, if I weren't with you, I can't picture me with someone else, and every time we separate, it’s like we under spells ‘cause when we hurt each other, we come back to help each other heal,” he rapped in between scenes of heated arguments and dramatic twists, including an arrest scene and a pregnancy test. The gold-certified track could be found on Lucas’ Evolution EP, a 12-song offering with additional assists from the likes of The Game, Rick Ross, and Elijah James.