Key Takeaways:

Skepta’s latest track, “JUNIOR'S LAW,” intensifies his lyrical battle with Joyner Lucas.

The diss includes cultural jabs and references to past tracks, fueling fan debate.

The feud highlights deeper tensions in the U.K. vs. U.S. rap scene and fan communities

Skepta and Joyner Lucas are still going at it. On Tuesday (July 29), the British grime rapper and producer released “JUNIOR'S LAW,” a new diss track aimed at his stateside foe.

The song marks Skepta’s third aimed at Lucas, arriving a few days after the latter dropped “ROUND 2 K.O.” If you’re following along, the “That’s Not Me” hitmaker started this particular back and forth earlier this month when he dropped "Friendly Fire," which called out Lucas by name. The Massachusetts-born rapper responded with “NOBODY CARES.”

Clearly Skepta still did, dropping "Round 2" on July 17. Last Friday (July 25), Joyner dropped “ROUND 2 K.O” with the song’s artwork, depicting bloody boxing gloves, telegraphing his attempt at ending the battle once for all.

But apparently, Skepta isn’t pulling any of his punches on “JUNIOR'S LAW.” The song is split into two parts, and the latter has some of its hardest hitting bars. The Londoner is clearly studying his opponent, because after Lucas said he was washed since the ’90s, Skepta spits, “They can already see how many lies you've told / Said he hasn't even heard of me since the ’90s / Joyner, I was 9 years old.”

He then adds, “All I had to do was post one tweet / Now you and all of your guys' exposed / You should say ‘Thank you,’ I saw the spike in your streams / Let's talk about the highs and lows.” He then goes off on a lesson on how to navigate U.K. cultures, and considering the way he’s been talking, the ADHD creator may want to hold any trips across the pond.

So far, both sides are claiming victory with Skepta continuing to taunt Lucas on X.

Listen to “JUNIOR’S LAW” below.