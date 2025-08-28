Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Chelsea Guglielmino / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt JT at the 2023 BET Awards and Ariana Grande at the 2025 Oscars Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

JT dropped a “See you soon!” comment on Instagram in response to Ariana Grande’s “The Eternal Sunshine Tour” announcement.

The City Girls rapper has long been a fan of Grande, even crediting Sweetener as a comfort album during her time in prison.

This co-sign highlights a moment of mutual respect between Hip Hop and pop, with fans excited about the crossover energy.

Ariana Grande is hitting the road for the first time in seven years, and if there’s anyone excited, it’s JT. Thursday (Aug. 28), the “we can’t be friends” singer announced the 2026 dates for her “The Eternal Sunshine Tour.”

Joining the Arianators in the comments section of Grande’s post, JT wrote, “See you soon!” Starting on June 6 in Oakland, the Wicked actress will sweep through Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and more cities across North America before wrapping in August with a five-night run at London’s O2 Arena.

The “OKAY” rapper revealed on “The Angie Martinez Show” last year that she’d been living in New York for three years, so fans might even spot her at one of Grande’s four Brooklyn shows. See the flyer below.

JT has a special connection to Grande’s Sweetener. In fact, she said it was the album she listened to “front to back” while serving time behind bars. “This is what I listened to when I was in prison… I know this whole thing,” the rapper told Martinez.

“I won’t mess up a lyric on this project. I think [‘everytime’] is my favorite song. It was this album and another that I think was before this. Listening to her voice, it was so calming. The music that I listen to is very slow and angelic. She has an angelic voice,” she added. “I’m such a huge fan.”

Music-wise, it’s been a relatively slow year for JT. She released “Ran Out” back in March, but much of her energy has gone into finishing her solo debut LP. Speaking with KISS XTRA in August, the artist said, “I’m just doing what I want to do this year. My album is damn-near done, and it’s so different from City Cinderella.”

Of course, she hasn’t gone completely quiet. In July, JT released a limited-edition lip kit with MAC and has been involved in plenty of other fashion projects.