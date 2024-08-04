Image Image Credit MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JT at the 2023 BET Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

JT and Lil Uzi Vert have been dating for six years, and JT confirms it’s headed toward marriage.

The Miami rapper envisions a private, elegant proposal with no “ugly outfits” or phones in the way.

After her musical split from City Girls, she is embracing solo artistry and redefining her image.

JT is stepping into a new era, and you better buckle up for the ride. Though she stepped into the music scene as one-half of City Girls, she’s grown a lot since launching her solo career. In fact, during her Monday (July 21) cover story with Cosmopolitan, she discussed the change, emphasizing, “I’m just not in that era no more.”

She also opened up to the publication about her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert, who she’s been dating for six years. Believe it or not, their love story began quite professionally. “It was October 2019. He was like, ‘Let’s make a song,’” JT recalled. “I was like, ‘What do you want with me?’ Not me dissing him but basically dissing myself…I thought he was out of my league, to be honest.”

At the time, the Miami rapper had just gotten out of jail, and the two locked in right away. “I was in a halfway house and used to talk to him so much,” she shared. “And when I met him, he was such a good time. It was nothing I never experienced.”

Fast forward to 2025, and JT is manifesting the details of her dream proposal — and her requirements are just what you think they’d be!

“It cannot be ghetto. It cannot be nobody with no ugly outfits…It needs to be very elegant,” the City Cinderella creator said. “It [doesn’t] have to be as big as my wedding, but it has to be aesthetically pleasing.”

In terms of how she wants the news to come out, JT plans on taking the Beyoncé approach — doing things quietly, then popping out with a video from the ceremony that people see years later. “Let’s keep some things to ourselves,” she said.

Music-wise, the “Alter Ego” diva has released several successful singles since City Girls’ split, including “Sideways” and “OKAY.” Since dropping her debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella, in 2024, JT seems ready to evolve. “I’m really ready to push myself to take them into another world. We’ve been at the club together — let’s go somewhere else,” she told the publication.

It looks like JT will enter a softer, unapologetically creative side of herself — and we can't wait to see it.