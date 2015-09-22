Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion’s restraining order request against Tory Lanez has been granted. On Thursday (Jan. 9), Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Richard Bloom signed off on the ruling, which will be effective up until Jan. 9, 2030.

According to the “Bigger in Texas” artist, Lanez has continued to cause her “repeated trauma and re-victimization” even while serving his 10-year prison sentence. “I want my restraining order because I haven’t been at peace since I [was] shot,” she told the court via a video call, per Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon. Megan also shared that she rarely leaves her home outside of work and frequently encounters people yelling “Free Tory” at her shows.

"I’m just a nervous wreck all the time,” the Houston star testified. Lanez’s lawyer, Michael Hayden, argued against the restraining order, calling it an unfair “prior restraint” on free speech. The legal professional added that his client has “no desire to communicate with petitioner ever again.”

Megan’s initial petition read, “Mr. Peterson is fully aware of the impact of the psychological warfare he has waged against Ms. Pete, yet he continues to deputize his supporters to attack Ms. Pete’s character and integrity.”

Judge Bloom ultimately ruled in favor of the Grammy Award winner’s request: “The court does believe that the facts in this matter show both unlawful violence, a threat of violence and a willful course of conduct that seriously harasses the petitioner and serves no legitimate purpose."

Lanez’s 2023 sentencing included charges of assault with an automatic firearm, carrying an unregistered loaded weapon in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The “Say It” singer won’t be eligible for parole until September 2029.

Now that the legal dealings are behind her, fans can hopefully look forward to MEGAN: ACT III in 2025. The musician teased the third installment of her self-titled series on Twitter in December 2024.