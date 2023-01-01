Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez has subjected her to “repeated trauma and re-victimization” even while imprisoned. On Tuesday (Dec. 17), she filed for a restraining order against the Canadian singer, born Daystar Peterson, for continued harassment via social media. She also previously filed a separate lawsuit of the same caliber against various third parties, including bloggers — namely Milagro Gramz — and his fan base.

“Even now, while behind bars, Mr. Peterson shows no signs of stopping,” a 193-page petition obtained by Rolling Stone read. “Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Ms. Pete, Mr. Peterson continues to subject her to repeated trauma and re-victimization.”

According to the “Roc Steady” rapper’s legal counsel, Lanez “continues to terrorize” her from prison, since her previous protective order expired in 2023. They further claimed that Megan is “without protection at a time where she needs it most,” and especially after the artist is released, she'll go through even more harassment and emotional distress.

Though Lanez was handed a 10-year sentence with time served in 2023, he rapped about “comin' home sooner” on DDG’s “HANDLING BUSINESS,” which dropped on Dec. 14. The Toronto native was notably convicted on three counts: assault with an automatic firearm, carrying an unregistered loaded weapon in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

“While Mr. Peterson distorts and recklessly disregards the truth in his desperate attempt to appeal his conviction, his false assertions have reignited a slew of negative, harmful and defamatory comments directed to Ms. Pete,” the petition stated elsewhere.

It also noted, “Mr. Peterson is fully aware of the impact of the psychological warfare he has waged against Ms. Pete, yet he continues to deputize his supporters to attack Ms. Pete’s character and integrity.”

Megan previously detailed the 2020 shooting incident involving Lanez and, more specifically, the scrutiny she dealt with after it in her documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words. The film arrived in October, just days after the release of MEGAN: ACT II.