Key Takeaways:

More than 30 unreleased Juice WRLD tracks surfaced online in early 2026.

The leak includes songs such as “Karma,” “Air Guitar,” and “Chasing the Dragon.”

Fans are speculating how the leak might affect the upcoming deluxe album release.

It has been six years since Juice WRLD’s untimely passing, but his music is still in demand — so much so that over two dozen of the Chicago rapper’s unreleased tracks recently leaked online.

XXL reports that the leak occurred on Saturday (Jan. 24) and featured songs titled “Karma,” “Loss My Mind,” “Time,” “Air Guitar,” “Chasing the Dragon,” and “Compromise,” among others.

The unauthorized song dump arrives before the release of the artist’s latest posthumous album, a deluxe version of 2024’s The Party Never Ends. Due sometime in 2026, it's his third official album since he died from an accidental drug overdose in 2019. Legends Never Die was released in 2020 and Fighting Demons was released in 2021.

To coincide with The Party Never Ends’ initial release, Juice WRLD’s estate dropped a pair of music videos for “The Party Never Ends” and “Misfit,” which contained archival footage of the Chicago artist.

Juice WRLD’s devoted fanbase has only grown since his death on Dec. 8, 2019. In November 2024, he became a playable character in the video game Fortnite. In July 2025, as a nod to the fifth anniversary of the release of Legends Never Die, the estate released a pair of singles, including “The Way,” a collaboration with late rapper XXXTENTACION.

“I hope that his music continues to have a positive impact on the lives of others around the world, and it is my prayer that people do not suffer in silence,” said the lyricist’s mother, Carmela Wallace, in a statement at the time.

Juice WRLD’s popularity made him a victim of music leaks during his career and after his passing. In 2019, he tweeted, “Aye whoever leaking my s**t, I hope you make enough money to pay for your hospital bill when we find you."

Whether through official or illicit channels, it’s clear that in 2026, listeners are still craving more Juice WRLD music.