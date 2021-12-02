Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Juice WRLD Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Juice WRLD’s final posthumous album, The Party Never Ends, hit streaming services at midnight on Friday (Nov. 29).

The 18-song effort debuted with 2023’s “Lace It” featuring Eminem and benny blanco, “Party By Myself,” “Floor It” and “AGATS2 (Insecure)” with Nicki Minaj. Additional guest appearances came from the likes of Offset, Fall Out Boy and The Kid LAROI, while production was handled by Boi-1da, Metro Boomin, Cashmere Cat and Nick Mira, to mention a few.

To coincide with the release, Juice WRLD’s estate shared two music videos: “The Party Never Ends” and “Misfit,” both of which contain archival footage of the Chicago lyricist taken by Steve Cannon. Listen to the LP below.

Juice WRLD’s mom, Carmela Wallace, also penned a heartfelt letter to his fans, noting that she was excited about them “getting the music they have been anxiously awaiting!” In a press statement, she reminisced, “When Jarad was a toddler, he developed a love for globes that lasted for years. He was fascinated with spinning them. Reflecting on that, I realize that was prophetic of what would come.”

Wallace continued, “He grew to become the artist Juice WRLD and touched people worldwide through his music. His lyrics were heartfelt and expressed his challenges with mental health and addiction. Jarad’s transparency made people feel like they were not alone. I consider him a pioneer in normalizing the conversation about mental health.” She concluded the message by stating, “I hope that his music continues to have a positive impact on the lives of others around the world, and it is my prayer that people do not suffer in silence.”

The Party Never Ends precedes Juice WRLD’s Fortnite debut, slated to take place on Saturday (Nov. 30). The “Lucid Dreams” artist will be available as a playable character, in addition to the battle royal game’s unveiling of a “brand new” never-before-heard track.