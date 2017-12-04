Image Image Credit FilmMagic / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Juice WRLD Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Juice WRLD’s final posthumous album, The Party Never Ends, finally has a release date: Nov. 29. The project will hit streaming services with lead single “AGATS2 (Insecure)” featuring Nicki Minaj, as well as “Misfits” and the Offset-assisted “Celebrate.”

Ahead of the LP, the Chicago artist’s managers, Peter "Pete" Jideonwo and Lil Bibby, spoke with Variety about the difficult road of getting there, especially with all of the leaks. Legends Never Die and Fighting Demons faced similar roadblocks, though many of the unauthorized releases winded up making the final cut.

“The stock of his music became exceedingly high,” Jideonwo told the publication, estimating that over 800 songs hit the internet without Grade A Productions’ permission. Lil Bibby, on the other hand, argued that the number was more than 1,000.

“The real problem became the integrity of the producers and the studios and friends and people that had access to [the music],” they said. “It became very distasteful.”

The official tracklist is expected to arrive at a later date, likely to avoid the aforementioned issues that Juice WRLD’s team had with previous albums. “AGATS2 (Insecure),” short for “All Girls Are the Same 2,” came out on Nov. 15.

Regarding the collaboration, Minaj said, “We are grateful and honored. This song is immaculate. So excited to share this with all of you. Long live Juice WRLD.” She went on to add, “Your talent, aura, legacy, technique, sound and ability to create melodies and cadences on the perfect beat to match your rare, rich, raw and dynamic voice will forever be unmatched. I love you so much. We miss you so much.”

On Nov. 30, a day after The Party Never Ends launches, fans will have the chance to partake in the fourth and final Juice WRLD Day. Special guests are also set to appear at the event, which will take place at Chicago’s United Center.