On Friday (Nov. 15), Juice WRLD’s estate tapped Nicki Minaj for “AGATS2 (Insecure)” — short for “All Girls Are the Same 2” — their second official collaboration to date. Teased earlier in the week, the record is slated to appear on the late musician’s third and final posthumous album, The Party Never Ends.

“AGATS2 (Insecure)” served as a sequel to Juice WRLD’s 2017 single “All Girls Are the Same.” Accompanied by a Cole Bennett-directed video, it landed on his debut studio album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, alongside the multiplatinum “Lucid Dreams” and Lil Uzi Vert-assisted “Wasted.”



In the updated version, Minaj interpolated her Jason Voorhes line from Ludacris’ “My Chick Bad” in the opening verse. As to be expected with the Queens rapper, she also took a broad swing at her detractors: “B**ches screaming, ‘Demon time’ like they was possessed/ Let's keep it real, b**ch, you know you was just obsessed.”

The Party Never Ends is expected to make its way to DSPs before 2024 wraps, though not much is known about the features or how many tracks listeners can expect. To whet fans’ appetite, Juice WRLD’s estate shared The Pre-Party in September. It came with two songs: “World Tour (Aquafina)” and “Lightyears” featuring Young Thug, followed by additional records “Both Ways” and “Cavalier” in October.

“We are grateful and honored. This song is immaculate,” Minaj penned ahead of the release. “So excited to share this with all of you. Long live Juice WRLD. Your talent, aura, legacy, technique, sound and ability to create melodies and cadences on the perfect beat to match your rare, rich, raw and dynamic voice will forever be unmatched. I love you so much. We miss you so much.”

She’s also revving up to drop a project, Pink Friday 2 (The Hiatus). It’s supposed to come out on Dec. 13 in celebration of the original album’s first anniversary.