Kevin Hart has taken on a bit of a mentor role for Kai Cenat and Druski over the past year, especially after their first livestream and time together during “Mafiathon 2.” Now, the Ride Along star is getting them ready for acting in hopes that they’ll pave the way for other streamers and comedians looking to break into the industry.

On Friday (March 7), Hart stopped by “The Breakfast Club” and shared a little insight into the film they’re working on, along with some well-deserved praise for the two. Speaking of Cenat, he said, “Kai’s fanbase is insane. You’re talking about somebody that’s talking in front of a computer for hours on end, and he holds anywhere between 300,000 to 400,000 people [watching] for eight to 12-hour periods.”

Hart later doubled down on the New York native’s influence, noting how he regularly puts up “Super Bowl-like numbers.” Given how long both the Big Game and Cenat’s streams typically run, it’s not much of a stretch. “We had, at one point, like 900,000 people in that f**king stream, watching,” he explained while looking back on their sleepover stream in June 2024.

The Advice Kevin Hart Gave Kai Cenat And Druski

Elsewhere in the conversation, Hart shared his advice to Cenat and Druski. “I want to show you guys ways to give your audience more and ways to do more,” he revealed. “So, I came up with some dope a** ideas [and] concepts for us to rock in together, but stay true to the space of what they’re doing.”

Hart added, “To do it, you guys got to educate yourself on things in this space. It wasn’t homework,” referring to Druski’s earlier remarks about him making them study older films. “I was like, ‘Understand production. Understand how movies are made. Understand the look and feel so that when we’re talking and ideating, you know what I'm talking about.’”

Streamers In Their Production Bag

It also looks like, in addition to acting in the presumed comedy, Cenat and Druski will be getting their hands dirty behind the scenes, too. “I got them really creating this s**t and developing it,” the NAACP Image Awards winner detailed.

He continued, “I want you to be a part of the process so you can understand the process, and after you do this with me, go do it yourself. Go do it and figure out ways to do it with the other people you’re around.”