Key Takeaways:

K CAMP backed Jacquees amid criticism and emphasized his collaborator’s hitmaking ability.

He highlighted his own genre-bending success and claimed dominance in R&B output.

His catalog includes viral tracks, platinum singles and a strong presence on TikTok.

During an interview with The Shade Room at the EBONY Power 100 gala on Nov. 4, K CAMP weighed in on ongoing debates about R&B artists’ vocal abilities and took a moment to defend both Jacquees and his own record.

When asked about criticism directed toward Jacquees’ singing, the Atlanta native responded without hesitation. “Jacquees got hits, man,” he said. “If you got hits, who [cares]? You know what I’m saying?” Notably, the two artists have collaborated on multiple tracks, including “What’s On Your Mind,” “Come Back Home,” and “Let You Go” — the last of which is expected to appear on the Jacquees’ forthcoming project, Mood 2.

K CAMP also acknowledged his own crossover appeal and output. “I ain’t no R&B singer, but I make more R&B hits than most of the R&B artists,” he added. The lighthearted exchange sparked reactions online after The Shade Room posted the clip on Monday (Nov. 10), including one of the genre’s frontrunners, Eric Bellinger. “CAMP [goes] super crazy every time,” the “G.O.A.T.” singer-songwriter wrote in the comments.

K CAMP first rose to prominence in 2013 with the breakout single “Money Baby,” followed by the platinum-certified hit “Cut Her Off” with fellow ATL peer 2 Chainz. His 2015 debut album, Only Way Is Up, peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 and produced the two-time platinum single, “Comfortable.” Known for his melodic flow and R&B-infused sound, he continued to evolve through a wealth of well-received albums, mixtapes and featured appearances.

His 2019 single “Lottery (Renegade)” marked a viral comeback, thanks to the dance craze it inspired on TikTok. “Cash on me like I hit the lottery / H**s’ll trip, watch ‘em how they fall on me / 100s blue, yeah, I got ‘em all on me,” he rapped on the Wayy 2 Kritical standout. The record not only introduced him to a new generation of listeners but also led to a deal with SoundOn, TikTok’s music distribution platform, in 2023.