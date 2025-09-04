Image Image Credit Marleen Moise / Contributor via Getty Images and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jacquees at SiriusXM Studios and Kehlani at 2025 Grammy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jacquees previewed a remix of Kehlani’s “Folded,” and the singer gave it their full support.

The remix preview came alongside a hint at his upcoming project, Mood 2.

Kehlani’s stripped-down version of “Folded” has resonated with fans, making it a standout in their catalog.

Jacquees has another QueMix on the way. On Wednesday (Sept. 3), he teased his own spin on Kehlani’s “Folded,” which the Bay Area singer quickly co-signed.

“We was waiting on you at the [door],” Kehlani wrote in the comments section. In an Instagram Stories post, the CRASH artist added, “Ask and [you] shall receive, twin. [Jacquees], let’s go!”

In the clip, Jacquees can be heard singing, “We got a lot to decide, am I really good enough for you? Really good enough for you?” before confirming that Mood 2 is officially “on the way.” It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten a proper QueMix, so fans were understandably excited.

One Instagram user promised to “play this like 46 times a day” when it drops, while another said, “Every time he [sounds] better than any original song.” See the post below.

“Folded” is Kehlani’s biggest solo single so far, at least on the charts. As Billboard reported, it was their first track to crack the Top 10 of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, largely boosted by the stripped-down “(un)Folded” version. The record also peaked at No. 35 on the Hot 100.

In June, Kehlani broke down the song’s concept on social media, which came from something as simple as “folding up someone’s clothes that they left at your house.” They explained, “You’re mad at them, but you cared enough to fold it [for them] … So, come get your s**t. I might be in a cute lil outfit waiting for you at the door because… give me one more try.”

It’s been a packed year for Jacquees, too. He reunited with DeJ Loaf for F**k A Friendzone 2 in February, with his most recent solo effort being July’s “He Kant.” It’s very possible fans might see the record appear on his aforementioned Mood 2.