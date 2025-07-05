Image Image Credit Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Kai Cenat has proven that we’ve made the right person famous many times over with his kindness, generosity and willingness to put others on. Now, he’s extending that opportunity to up-and-coming streamers through his latest venture: Streamer University. Who better to learn from than one of the top-earning streamers of 2024 who has collected 8.5 million dollars in earnings and 17.1 million Twitch subscribers?

On Tuesday (May 6), Cenat dropped a trailer for the program, which is designed to help students showcase their unique personalities and establish themselves in the streaming world, per its official website. Think of it like applying to college: you’ll submit your application (currently a Google Form), wait for the acceptance letter and then you're off to the school of streaming!

If you know Cenat, you know he goes all in on everything he does. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if Streamer University offers the full college experience — dorms, roommates, cafeteria food and maybe even a few wild experiences. Despite the Twitch streamer announcing on X that the program will be an “all-inclusive trip” where students will live on a college campus, not much else is known about what it will look like. Either way, it’ll seemingly be a space for learning, networking and building the confidence that could help you reach Cenat-level success.

And it’s not just students he’s looking for, either; the Streamy Award winner is also seeking teachers to join the program. You better act fast, though: after opening enrollment, over 7 million applications came pouring in, according to an Instagram Story posted by Cenat, which caused the site to crash from the overwhelming traffic.

If you missed “The Many Faces Of Kai Cenat,” check it out here for some uncontrollable laughs.