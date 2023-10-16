Image Image Credit WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DDG Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It goes without saying that most rappers know how to perform. Livestreaming, however, strips the stage down to a chair, a webcam and whatever chaos happens to unfold from there. For some influential figures, like Drake or Snoop Dogg, that might mean a few rounds of gaming and chatting with fans. Other artists use it to preview new music, react to whatever’s breaking the internet or just kill time between drops.

It’s not exactly a new phenomenon, either — DDG was vlogging long before “Moonwalking in Calabasas” took off, and Logic had a Twitch deal before anyone else. The through line, though, is that streaming is growing increasingly popular, and more artists are starting to embrace it. Below, Rap-Up rounded up eight rappers who’ve figured out how to make livestreaming genuinely entertaining.

1. DDG

It’s pretty much impossible to talk about rappers who double as livestreamers — or content creators in general — without mentioning DDG. Sure, he may have started as a YouTuber, but with hits like “Moonwalking in Calabasas” and “Pink Dreads” under his belt, the Michigan native has more than earned his stripes in Hip Hop. He’s also incredibly fun to watch on stream, whether he’s bringing his son, Halo, along or doing Twitch marathons like his “7 Days 7 Nights: Hit-A-Thon.”

2. Lizzo

Lizzo is living proof that Black women can do it all. She’s already dominated both pop and rap, launched her inclusive shapewear line, Yitty, and officially joined the streaming world with her own Twitch channel. Perhaps she got inspired by being a part of Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2,” but either way, she’s a welcome presence in the space.

3. Jace!

Many people might know him from going bar for bar with Toosii during PlaqueBoyMax’s “Song Wars,” but Texas native Jace! (or Iayze, depending on which version of the rapper you discovered first) has quietly built a name for himself in the streaming industry. He mostly broadcasts himself making music, though it’s not unusual to catch the “Rounds” artist playing games or reacting to whatever’s trending online.

4. Soulja Boy

Though he may not have been the first rapper to start streaming according to Lil Yachty, Soulja Boy knows how to keep the people entertained one way or another. On any given day, fans might catch the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” hitmaker working on new music, playing cult favorites like Call of Duty or Fortnite — yes, the same game he played while roughing out “Rick & Morty” — and much like his infamous Instagram Live sessions, going off on whoever’s got his name in their mouth that day.

5. Logic

Logic was Twitch’s first official artist signing — and at seven figures, no less — so it’s no surprise he’s racked up over half a million subscribers. While much of the world was stuck at home in 2020, he gave fans something to tune into: early previews of No Pressure and live beat-making sessions. In 2025, he even teased new music with FaZe Adapt. The “Alright” rapper’s foray into streaming is a win for rap heads and gamers alike, to say the least.

“The Twitch community brings this amazing group energy that you don’t really get anywhere else,” Logic shared with The Verge the year he signed on. “I want my Twitch channel to be a place of creation but also collaboration, and I know the Twitch community is going to love what we’ve got planned.”

6. Snoop Dogg

West Coast heavyweight Snoop Dogg has been in more video games than most rappers — whether as a cameo or a fully playable character — so his love for gaming definitely tracks. Over the years, he’s given the internet a handful of hilarious streaming moments: playing Grand Theft Auto, Dark Souls and, most memorably, reacting to his own death in Def Jam: Fight for NY.

7. Drake

For obvious reasons, you’re not going to catch Drake streaming on the daily. Between touring, making music and dropping verses for just about everyone, his plate stays full — it's no wonder why Rod Wave once called him the Tom Brady of Hip Hop. However, when he does go live, it’s usually to indulge in one of his favorite pastimes: gambling via Stake. The Canadian hitmaker’s 2023 year-end stream birthed the iconic “Anita Max Wynn” meme, and he’s also collaborated with Adin Ross and xQc in the past.

8. Digital Nas

Arguably one of the best producers to emerge from the SoundCloud era, Digital Nas has worked with the likes of Ye, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty and more — in addition to rapping over his own beats, of course. Outside of music, his most headline-grabbing moment might’ve been livestreaming the creation of WW3, Ye’s Nazi-sympathizing album from what many might consider his most polarizing era. However, if the “Revenge” rapper keeps at it — and maybe picks his collaborators more carefully — he could easily become one of streaming’s breakout stars.