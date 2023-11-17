Image Image Credit Screenshot via Kai Cenat’s Youtube Image Alt Kai Cenat, SZA, Lizzo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” has been filled with hilarious moments and all of music’s biggest stars have joined the fun. Saturday night (Nov. 23), SZA and Lizzo popped out to hang out with Cenat on his stream, and they did everything from looking through his phone to spinning the prize wheel — and more.

While there were countless high moments, one of the most exciting was when SZA confirmed that she will be releasing a new album before the end of the year. During their time in the kitchen, Cenat asked about her new music to which she stated, “Before the year is over,” and then sipped from her drink. Lizzo and Cenat both shouted in excitement to the chat while everyone flooded the comments with W’s.

SZA’s new statement gave perhaps more insight on a cryptic post from TDE’s Punch on the app formerly known as Twitter. In the post he claimed, “We’ve had some amazing projects drop this year. Schoolboy Q, Sir, Zacari, Alemeda, Doechii and AB-Soul delivered great bodies of work… and it’s still a month and half left this year.” Since that post, SZA has confirmed that at least one more TDE drop is on the way.

The “Kill Bill” crooner was featured on two tracks on Kendrick Lamar’s surprise album, GNX. The New Jersey-raised songstress swoons on “luther” and “Gloria.” In October, she teased that Lamar would drop an album after reposting TDE affiliate Devin Malik’s post claiming, “Mood ‘cause new K. Dot album [is on the way].”

While SZA has been on multiple big albums over the past few years, there are no clear-cut ideas of who will be featured on her album. Although she was on two different tracks with Drake on his blockbuster album, 2023’s For All The Dogs, it would be hard to see a world where he is on her project following his beef with Lamar.

In a Harper’s BAZAAR interview with Lamar, SZA asked the Compton lyricist about “Not Like Us,” where he explained, “Not like us? Not like us is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent.” He continued, “Now, if you identify with the man that I represent. This man has morals, he has values, he believes in something, he stands on something. He’s not pandering.”

Check out “luther” from Lamar’s 12-track LP, GNX below!