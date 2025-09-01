Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat at 2025 BET Awards and Kim Kardashian at SNL 50 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 3” is starting off with a bang. Sunday (Aug. 31) night, he announced Kim Kardashian as his day-one guest for the 30-day livestream, which is set to begin on Monday (Sept. 1) at 6 p.m. ET.

Fans have been patiently waiting, especially since Kardashian helped launch last year’s “Mafiathon 2” with a hilarious “Sopranos”-inspired trailer. The SKIMS founder starred as Cenat’s therapist, where they discussed everything from his plan to build a school in Nigeria to the NYC riot incident he allegedly caused.

Just like before, “Mafiathon 3” will stream 24/7. While we wait, see the flyer below.

Fans might recall Kardashian inviting Cenat to North West’s 11th birthday party at the American Dream mall — an indoor amusement park in New Jersey. He vlogged the day, where they painted mini KAWS figurines, ran around doing street interviews in Kanye West masks, and even met Mariah Carey.

The next day, Cenat addressed backlash over hanging out with North. “First things first, I am North’s favorite streamer. Yesterday, all she wanted to do was meet me, bro. That was it,” he explained. “I have a whole bunch of parents whose daughters and sons would love to meet me. If I could, I would meet everybody.”

Although nothing is confirmed, it would be nice to see Cenat and North reunite on stream. Either way, fans seem excited — and a little curious — about Kardashian appearing on “Mafiathon 3.”

“Didn’t have [a] Kai x Kim K collab on my 2025 bingo card,” one X user wrote in the comments section of Cenat’s announcement. Another added, “Kai really pulled the Infinity Gauntlet of collabs.” A third wrote, “Oh yeah, this ‘Mafiathon’ finna be one of them ones.”

The Michael B. Jordan-starring trailer for “Mafiathon 3” arrived last Tuesday (Aug. 26). Check it out below.