Kai Cenat’s third and final “Mafiathon” livestream is right around the corner. Ahead of the 30-day, 24/7 marathon, the internet personality dropped the first official trailer featuring none other than Michael B. Jordan.

In a clip shared on Tuesday (Aug. 26), Cenat looked back on another “hell of a year.” "Every goal, every achievement, new properties, Streamer University, to every motherf**ker that doubted us. I tell you what — cheers, fellas," he said. Moments after, everyone raised a toast and Rakai barged in.

“He’s back. He shot everyone. He even shot my cameraman,” the streamer shouted in a panic. “What the f**k? I thought you said you handled that,” Cenat said to Ray, who responded, “I did, bro.” Out of nowhere, Jordan stormed in. “Gentlemen, pleasure seeing y’all again,” he announced.

The Sinners star and Cenat then took a quick acting break to talk about “Mafiathon 3” and what fans can expect from the trilogy’s finale. “This time, we gotta go bigger than ever,” the Streamer of the Year winner said, adding that he’s aiming for one million subscribers — a Twitch milestone that’s never been reached before.

For reference, last year’s “Mafiathon 2” concluded with Cenat sitting at 728,535 subscribers. The month before, Ironmouse had set the record at 326,252. Needless to say, a million followers is no easy feat, so the Clover Boys helped him brainstorm. BTB DEZZ threw out, “You gotta buy all of us Lamborghinis,” while Rakai suggested, “Actually, you should skydive naked.”

While he understandably passed on the pricey and wild suggestions from the Clover Boys, Jordan tossed out the idea of Cenat cutting his hair if he hit the milestone. “You trippin’, bro,” the New York native said at first, before giving in: “You know what? F**k it.”

“Mafiathon 3” will start on Monday (Sept. 1) at 6 p.m. While Cenat hasn’t yet revealed who viewers can expect to see, “Mafiathon 2” notably saw Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, Lil Yachty, Snoop Dogg, and more make appearances.