Kai Cenat is just as confused as everyone else about why he’s named in Drake’s 81-page lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) regarding Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” On Thursday (Jan. 16) night, the two-time Streamer of the Year reacted to the news, initially under the assumption he was being implicated as well.

“Wait, what? Why am I in his s**t?! Wait, hold on,” Cenat exclaimed after someone in his chat mistakenly told him he was being sued. “What the f**k?! I'm getting sued? ... I was told to stay on stream! That n**gga is cap, bruh!” For context, the New York native’s reaction video to “Not Like Us,” being among the platform’s most-watched, has racked up over 9 million YouTube views to date.

Shortly after, someone in his chat clarified he was only mentioned in the lawsuit, to which he responded, “Oh, I'm good! ... So, he's just using us an example of [people who were] spreading misinformation type s**t? I mean, if I'm not getting sued, n**ga …”

According to the legal filings, Drake believes the decision to whitelist “Not Like Us” on YouTube “was done purposely and with the full knowledge of UMG for the purpose of spreading the Recording, and its defamatory content, as broadly as possible and as quickly as possible.”

Since Drake filed the lawsuit on Wednesday (Jan. 15), a number of streamers and YouTubers have weighed in. ZIAS!, who has over 4.9 million subscribers on the aforementioned platform, pushed back on the claim that UMG had never whitelisted a song before “Not Like Us.” Though he didn’t reveal his total earnings, the internet personality admitted his and several other creators’ reaction videos were financially “fruitful.” He acknowledged, “It was a lot. I think everybody could attest to that. Everybody ate from that situation.”

Another YouTube listed in the suit, No Life Shaq, called Drake out in a 10-minute video uploaded that same day. “N**ga, we chillin’, having fun, and you got us listed in a case? This gotta be the softest n**ga ever, dog,” he told his viewers. Meanwhile, livestreamer PlaqueBoyMax humorously revealed his reaction to “Not Like Us” was demonetized because he was “hating.”