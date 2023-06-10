Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images and Sara Jaye / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Tjay and PlaqueBoyMax Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Just days after pulling up to PlaqueBoyMax’s stream in New York with Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay is finally sharing his side of the story. On Wednesday (Jan. 8) night, the “Calling My Phone” artist hopped online to explain why he left the broadcast after being repeatedly asked to stop smoking.

“I walk in. I got some whole other s**t on my mind. I understand I came through with 20 goons or [however many] you say. It wasn’t that many, but I’m Tjay, gang. I’m in New York. How you think I’m coming, bro?” Tjay shared via Twitch. “My fault I came through and f**ked up your crib. It ain’t the end of the world, n**ga.”

Fortunately, Tjay did offer to pay for any damages, noting that he and PlaqueBoyMax could possibly “link up another day.” Regarding why he didn’t stop smoking in the Airbnb at the time, the Bronx rapper said it “smelled like weed already” and the Streamer Awards winner “was talking a little crazy.”

Moments later, in a follow-up broadcast with DDG, Tjay claimed he would’ve slapped “the s**t out of” PlaqueBoyMax if they weren’t on camera: “I’m damn-near mindblown n**gas care that much.”

Tjay’s response came on the heels of PlaqueBoyMax addressing the incident in a video shared on Tuesday (Jan. 7). According to him, the rapper was never invited to the Airbnb in the first place. “Not to my knowledge, because nobody told me this, Tjay pulls up with some of his bros,” he detailed. “I guess Fivio told him to come.”

PlaqueBoyMax subsequently admitted that when he smoked after arriving at the Airbnb, the fire alarm “went off for three hours.” He emphasized, “If these fire alarms go off, this stream is off.”

Outside of the whole ordeal with Tjay, PlaqueBoyMax has been going up lately. He and DDG’s “Pink Dreads” took over TikTok in December 2024, and, to date, the accompanying music video has over 1.8 million YouTube views. During the New York stream, the internet personality also teased new collaborations with Cash Cobain, 41, Bay Swag and Fivio Foreign, though only time will tell if they make it to DSPs.