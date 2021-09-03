Image Image Credit Timothy Norris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kanye West has announced his first solo album since DONDA in 2021. The talented recording artist shared the news with a preview of his unreleased single “Beauty and the Beast.” The new album does not yet have a release date, but will be titled Bully.

West is currently on the road with Ty Dolla $ign doing huge shows across Asia and Europe. His formal album announcement happened in China. Speaking on his forthcoming album, one fan said, “Never trust the words ‘Coming soon’ and ‘Kanye West Album’ in the same sentence.” Another user was excited that the “VULTURES Era” was over. Ye and Ty Dolla $ign have not spoken about a third installment of their album series since the release of VULTURES 2.

West is one of the most prominent musicians of all time, so there will always be a demand whenever he announces a product. While he has a terrible track record regarding release dates, he did deliver two separate projects this year alone. His last couple of tapes boasted features from Lil Baby, Future, India Love, Kodak Black, Quavo, YG, and many more.

While his recent projects have been offering Ye in a more executive producer/curator role, he was once known for his dynamic feature performances. Whether it was his game changing verse on “Put On” by Young Jeezy or his show stopping performance on Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop” remix. Tracks like “American Boy” by Estelle helped provide the main artist springboards to shine for the rest of their career.

Recently, Ye dedicated a performance of his Graduation standout “I Wonder” to Drake and personal stylist Ian Connor during his South Korea show at the Goyang Stadium. This came on the heels of him taking shots at the Canadian superstar rapper on the remix of Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar’s Billboard chart-topper, “Like That.”

There is no telling when Ye’s newest album will be released, but the track he previewed has been met with positive reviews. Many people are claiming that the old Kanye is back after he posted a video chopping a sample on Instagram.