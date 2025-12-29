Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Grammy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kanye West confirmed his next album, BULLY, during a surprise appearance at Deon Cole’s Hollywood Improv show.

The project is now scheduled to drop on Jan. 30, 2026, following several missed dates in 2025.

The onstage moment included jokes about a possible interlude and a YZY care package.

Deon Cole had the rare opportunity to invite Kanye West onstage during one of his recent performances. While sort of engaging in banter with the comedian, Ye said he has a new album on the way.

Cole was wrapping up a set at the Hollywood Improv on Saturday (Dec. 27), which West, his wife Bianca Censori and longtime friend and music executive John Monopoly attended. “Go on and give it up for a good friend. Thank you for coming out, dog. You had a good time tonight?” Cole said to West as he came on stage to a round of applause.

Yeezy looked shy as he awkwardly began engaging in conversation with the “Grown-ish” actor. “Did you laugh? Like, not no fake laugh … You wouldn’t give me no sympathy laugh?” Cole said, eliciting laughter from the crowd and head nods from his guest.

Cole added, “You was, like, busting the f**k up? Why your body language ain’t showing bust the f**k up body language? You up here like, ‘Mmm, hmm. Yeah,'”

Despite Ye’s hesitance on stage, Cole handled the situation like the comedic legend he is. While making light of West’s limited actual conversation despite being “two great friends,” Cole did get a reaction when he asked if fans should be looking out for new music, shirts, sweaters or boots. Ye smiled and mentioned a “new album.”

The presumption is that the “Jesus Walks” rapper is referring to his long-in-the-works BULLY LP. The project was first announced back in September 2024. However, numerous rumored release dates in 2025 came and went with no album delivered. Per Spotify, BULLY is scheduled for a Jan. 30, 2026 release.

Cole floated the idea of appearing on an interlude on the album and then requested a care package of YZY clothing to rock. The Chicago native closed by saying, “Thank you for being the legend that you are, holding down Chicago,” dapping up Ye to another round of applause.

West’s last solo endeavor was DONDA 2 in 2022. However, it has since been “updated” several times. The latest version was released on streaming platforms in April.