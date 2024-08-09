Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Yachty Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

KARRAHBOOO has been relatively silent since Lil Yachty crashed out on Instagram Live, claiming that he wrote all of her lyrics and that she is no longer part of his new imprint, Concrete Boys. Friday night (Sept. 13), KARRAHBOO finally spoke out to share her thoughts on how bloggers, specifically DJ Akademiks, were covering the public musical split.

The Atlanta rapper took to Instagram Live herself to explain, “I’ve been working on a lot of music, by myself, no writer, Akademiks, with your big bored a**. You’re getting on my nerves cause all you do is yap all day and its never true.”

She continued her rant exclaiming, “Y’all really don’t know anything and you’re gonna feel stupid later. I don’t need a writer, I never did, and I never wanted to use one. I don’t know why a n**ga writing for me on a song with five other n**gas matters. When my top songs, with just me, my solo songs, it's all me.”

She ended her stance by directly telling Yachty, “If it's not, put it on your kid." She then spoke on how tough it is as a woman to navigate a male-dominated industry. She even alluded to not being able to speak as much on the situation at the current moment. “I really can’t wait to drop and show y'all my music... I can’t wait to drop, period,” she said concluding the live.

When the situation escalated, the Concrete Boys founder exclaimed that he had written all her songs, given her the style, and claimed she was $900,000 in debt with his label. He also mentioned that he bought her jewelry and was disappointed that their relationship had gotten to the point that it did.

KARRAHBOOO has been cosigned by countless artists, including Veeze, Anycia, and is headed on tour with Latto and Mariah The Scientist. Although she is understandably frustrated, her fans are excited to see her bounce back. She has yet to drop another solo record since the public spat with the “Oprah’s Bank Account” emcee.