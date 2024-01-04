Image Image Credit Amanda Edwards / Contributor via Getty Images and Ezra Shaw / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Katt Williams, Stephen Curry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Katt Williams started off 2024 with one of the most polarizing interviews of all time alongside Shannon Sharpe on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. Now, to end the year, he has come back with yet another shocking story that fans are hilariously debating. This time, four-time NBA champion and MVP Stephen Curry is the topic of his claims.

In a Dec. 10 episode of the “Good One” podcast, Williams stated, “I am responsible for the greatest shooter in the NBA, without question.” Later in the clip he explained, “If you can shoot before people can start defense,” the famed comedian said, “you’ll be the greatest shooter that ever lived.” He expressed that he used to book Curry to play in various celebrity basketball games for the youth in different cities before Curry was famous. Williams stated he used to book the NBA superstar for only $5,000 and was always in awe of his ability to shoot the basketball from long range.

Williams made waves with his podcast interview with Sharpe after mentioning multiple people, including Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez, Kevin Hart, “The Breakfast Club’s” Jess Hilarious and more.

During his talk about Hart, he exclaimed, “In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club. He already had his deals when he got here.” Doubling down on his claims of his fellow comedic genius being an industry plant, he also exclaimed that he did not have to put the work in his other contemporaries have done.

Hart responded back on Twitter, saying, “Gotta get that anger up [out of you] champ… It’s honestly sad. In the meantime… Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film, LIFT, which will be dropping on Netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where [Gugu Mbatha-raw] says ‘They Really Love You’… I now know she’s talking about ‘Katt.’ Mark [your] calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!”