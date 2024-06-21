Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As if fans didn’t just get a full-length project from them earlier in June, Kehlani gave an update on While We Wait 2 today (Aug. 21). They shared the artwork, which bore a similar aesthetic to the mixtape series’ first installment, and a release date: next Wednesday (Aug. 28).

“You really didn’t have to feed us like this, K. We are so grateful for you,” commented one fan under the singer’s announcement post. Another reply read, “The same background as [the first While We Wait]!? I'll cry [right now].” Blxst, Reggie Becton, Jordan Adetunji and more of the musician’s peers also shared their support.

While We Wait arrived in anticipation of Kehlani’s sophomore album and the birth of their child with ex Javaughn Young-White, Adeya Young-White. The nine-song offering housed “Footsteps,” “Nunya” and “Nights Like This,” which they performed for NPR's "Tiny Desk Concerts" in July. Features on the 2019 effort included Ty Dolla Sign, Dom Kennedy, 6LACK and Musiq Soulchild.

The release of While We Wait 2 will take place exactly one week before Kehlani’s “CRASH WORLD TOUR.” They’re expected to sweep through cities like Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Charlotte and Los Angeles during the North American leg. Anycia and FLO are also joining them as supporting acts.

The trek was announced in support of CRASH. It notably contained the artist’s massively successful singles “After Hours” and “Next 2 U.”

“We made this album in many cities, from sun up ’til sundown, each creator crafting out of pure joy, passion and the hunger to carefully craft a new sound. We didn’t know what to call this album, what genre it was, where it would land,” Kehlani penned about the LP. “A crash, in any form, is the peak height [of] the moment. It isn’t the anxiety of the before or the lament after. It is the ever-so-imperative present.”