Kehlani confirmed they are undergoing surgery to treat a hernia.

“Last two days with my hernia. Say bye,” they wrote on social media.

They’ve opened up about their past experience with mesh implants for a separate hernia.

Kehlani revealed that they're preparing for surgery to finally take care of a hernia they've dealt with for a while now.

On Tuesday (Sept. 9), the “Nights Like This” singer announced the news via Instagram Stories: “Last two days with my hernia. Say bye,” they wrote, adding blowing-kiss emojis.

In July, Kehlani opened up about the hernia, after some fans mistook it for a tumor. “Yes, I have a hernia. That’s the bulge above my belly,” the artist wrote online, adding that they “go over this once a week.” They continued, “You guys are so concerned. No, it’s not a tumor. That’s my intestine.”

As some may recall, Kehlani had to undergo an emergency hernia surgery in 2017, which forced them to cancel the European leg of their “SweetSexySavage World Tour.” (According to Mayo Clinic, hernias occur when organs push through surrounding muscle or tissue, causing a bulge.)

Later, Kehlani revisited that experience while shutting down rumors of cosmetic work on their abs. “I’ve already had my hernia repaired once, and that failed because I’m allergic to mesh,” they wrote on their Stories. “I’ll always speak for myself when words are put into my mouth, [especially] when it’s twisted to be harmful.”

Given that the It Was Good Until It Wasn’t artist has been through the procedure before, they’ll at least know what to expect. In the meantime, we’re wishing them a smooth surgery and speedy recovery!

Health issues aside, 2025 has shaped up to be a great year for Kehlani. “Folded,” which dropped in June, became their highest-charting solo single, peaking at No. 35 on the Hot 100. It also marked the Oakland native’s first track to break into the Top 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart, partially due to the popularity of its stripped-down “(un)Folded” version.