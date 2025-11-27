Image Image Credit Screenshot from Kehlani’s “Out The Window” video Image Alt Screenshot from Kehlani’s “Out The Window” video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The video draws inspiration from iconic ’90s R&B visuals, blending nostalgia with modern flair.

Fans are praising the visuals as one of Kehlani’s best, calling it nostalgic and Grammy-worthy.

The track is part of Kehlani’s upcoming 2026 album, which also features a collaboration with Usher.

Kehlani is on a generational run right now. On Wednesday (Nov. 26), the singer released the visual companion for “Out The Window,” which paid homage to plenty of old-school R&B videos.

Directed by Gabae Phoenix and Travis Colbert, the clip opens with Kehlani walking up to a payphone to call someone, only for the person not to pick up. “Damn, who knew the silent treatment'd be so f**king loud?” they sing. “I feel the tension even though you're not around.”

Elsewhere, Kehlani dances in the rain like Usher, whom they shared a photo of on their Instagram Stories after the video’s release. They also posted snaps of Toni Braxton in “He Wasn’t Man Enough” and TLC in “No Scrubs.” One thing’s for sure: the Grammy-nominated artist did their homework.

Watch the visuals for “Out The Window” below.

Taking to Twitter, one fan claimed Kehlani dropped “probably the best R&B music video ever.” Another wrote, “It’s so nostalgic and giving me all the ’90s feels.” In response to a separate user saying the While We Wait creator was “nostalgia baiting,” someone replied, “People were complimenting the song — and ‘Folded’ — for bringing ‘old R&B back.’ Of course, artists are going to lean into those aesthetics.”

Someone else joked, “Kehlani Raymond Aaliyah Jackson, come pick up your Grammy!” And yes, the singer is up for two awards at the 2026 Grammys — just not for “Out The Window,” but for “Folded” instead. Continue scrolling for more reactions to the video.

“Out The Window” is slated to appear on Kehlani’s next album, due in spring 2026. Alongside “Folded,” the project will also include a feature from Usher. They teased the collaboration during their Apple Music Radio takeover with producer Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, who let slip that the artists “might have a little something, something.”

On top of the LP and their Grammy nods, Kehlani was also recently added to the lineup for Afro Nation Portugal 2026.