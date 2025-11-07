Image Image Credit Jim Dyson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani performs at Stormzy's “This Is What We Mean Day” during All Points East Festival 2023 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position Center

Key Takeaways:

“Out The Window” captures emotional tension and vulnerability, showing Kehlani’s growth as a storyteller.

Fans are praising the song’s structure, especially its standout bridge and outro.

The release follows the success of “Folded,” marking a strong R&B run for Kehlani in 2025.

Is it possible to have two song-of-the-year contenders back-to-back? According to Kehlani’s fans, the answer is a definite yes.

Released on Friday (Nov. 7), the singer’s latest single, “Out The Window,” arrived just as their first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit, “Folded,” wrapped up its months-long takeover. Since coming out in June, the latter record has been remixed and reimagined by everyone from Brandy and JoJo to Jacquees and Plies. Although, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

Much like its predecessor, “Out The Window” finds Kehlani caught in the middle of another rocky relationship. “Damn, who knew the silent treatment'd be so f**king loud? / I feel the tension even though you're not around,” they croon on the opening verse. Take a listen to the song below.

Taking to social media, one X user declared that Kehlani has “another hit” on their hands. They added, “R&B is f**king alive.” Another person couldn’t get over how good the outro on “Out The Window” was: “I had to sit up because Kehlani was SANGIN’!”

“My favorite thing about this new Kehlani song is the proper placement of a bridge!” a separate tweet read. “The days of the two-minute song are behind us now!” Keep scrolling for more reactions.

On Thursday (Nov. 6) night, Brandy brought Kehlani out for the first Los Angeles stop of her “The Boy Is Mine Tour” with Monica. After finishing their surprise performance, the While We Wait singer took a moment to give Brandy her flowers — both literally and through heartfelt praise.

“We do not give this woman flowers enough,” they said. “While you are here, I hope everyone gives you your flowers every single day of your life. You deserve it. Our vocal bible, our Black Cinderella, doing this s**t since she was 15.”

Kehlani continued, “There’s no me without you. There’s no so many of us that sing without you. There just isn’t, and we love you.” See the video below.