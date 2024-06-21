Image Image Credit Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, and Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani, Vince Staples, Lucky Daye Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With less than a week until While We Wait 2 hits streaming services, Kehlani decided to share the official tracklist on Friday (Aug. 23).

The project will span 14 songs, with “Love Like” serving as the opening cut. Next up, Lucky Daye is expected to appear on “When He’s Not There,” followed by the KWN-assisted “Clothes Off.” Vince Staples, Lil Mo, DESTIN CONRAD, and DIXSON are among the other featured acts.

There are also two remixes of songs that originally appeared on Kehlani’s critically acclaimed album, CRASH: “8” with FLO and “After Hours” with Ludmilla. See the full lineup below.

“The perfect sequel for the first one. [I’m] so proud of [your] journey,” wrote one fan in the comments section. “Wednesday [better] come quick. I ain’t playing,” said another. Elsewhere, someone summed up their expectations for the body of work: “This mixtape is gonna be another classic!”

“8 (Remix)” will notably mark Kehlani and FLO’s first-ever collaboration. It’s possible that fans can see them perform it live during the “CRASH WORLD TOUR,” which begins its North American leg on Sept. 4 in Minneapolis. Afterward, the trek will sweep through Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Los Angeles, among other hotspots. Anycia is also joining the Bay Area native on select dates.

“Six years later, at the same venue [where] I went to see [Kehlani] perform, [they] announce this. [I’m crying]. That’s a bad b**ch of a full circle. God is good,” FLO member Stella Quaresma reacted to the “Next 2 U” singer revealing that they’ll be hitting the road together in London.

CRASH came out in June with contributions from Omah Lay, Jill Scott, and Young Miko. Marking Kehlani’s first album in just over two years, the 13-song effort contained surefire cuts like “Sucia,” “Lose My Wife,” and “What I Want.”