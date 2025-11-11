Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kelly Rowland shared new photos showing her reunion with Beyoncé and Tina Knowles backstage during a recent stop on “The Boy Is Mine Tour.” The tour, co-headlined by Brandy and Monica and named after the R&B stars’ 1998 collaborative hit single, launched back in October and is set to complete more than 30 shows across North America. Rowland appears on the bill as one of the supporting acts alongside Coco Jones, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts.

Following her Sunday set in Inglewood’s Kia Forum, Rowland uploaded some pictures on Instagram. “Heart is full. Home,” she wrote in the caption. “[I'm] blessed [and] beyond thankful for my people and surrounded by love.” The images show Rowland standing with her former Destiny’s Child bandmate and bonus matriarch, who attended the concert to support her.

“The Boy Is Mine Tour” has included some high-profile moments since its debut. During the Chicago stop, Brandy exited the stage mid-performance, citing dehydration, which left Monica to finish off the show alone. Subsequent dates saw Mya in place of Muni Long, who was temporarily absent for health-related reasons.

Even Rowland added to the ongoing trek with a humorous highlight of her own. During the Indianapolis concert, she momentarily forgot the lyrics to Destiny’s Child’s “Cater 2 U” and joked with the audience. “You’d think I would remember it by now,” she said in viral fan footage.

Outside of her iconic group contributions, Rowland’s solo career spans four studio albums: 2002’s Simply Deep, 2007’s Ms. Kelly, 2011’s Here I Am and 2013’s Talk A Good Game. Her most notable singles include “Stole,” “Like This,” “Work,” “Commander” and “Motivation,” the last of which features Lil Wayne and has since earned a double platinum certification. She also assisted Nelly on “Dilemma,” a mega hit that topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 nonconsecutive weeks.