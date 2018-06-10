Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar finally broke his silence on Lil Wayne and the controversy surrounding next year’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show. The Compton native wasted no time addressing it in “wacced out morals,” the very first track from his surprise album, GNX, which dropped Friday (Nov. 22).

Scheduled to headline the football event on Feb. 9, 2025, the Nobel Prize winner will take the stage at Caesars Superdome, right in Wayne’s hometown of New Orleans.

“Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down/ Whatever, though, call me crazy, everybody questionable/ Turn me to an Eskimo, I drew the line and decimals,” Lamar rapped, seemingly in reference to Wayne’s speech about not being chosen as the headliner.

In September, the Young Money rapper admitted that the decision “hurt a whole lot.” He added, “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown.” Wayne obviously wasn’t the only one outraged, with Birdman, Nicki Minaj and millions of fans debating the outcome on social media for weeks on end.

Wayne went on to address the Super Bowl LIX controversy again at 2024’s Lil Weezyana Festival, where he claimed the headlining slot was “ripped away” from him. “I worked my a** off to get that f**king position,” he told the crowd.

Later, in Lamar’s “wacced out murals” verse, the West Coast lyricist touched on Snoop Dogg reposting Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle.” The track, which referenced Taylor Swift, included an AI-generated likeness of Tupac Shakur, which was quickly pulled after the late rapper’s estate issued a cease and desist.

“Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles/ I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go,” Lamar unloaded over Sounwave and Dahi’s production. He continued, “Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me/ All these n**gas agitated, I'm just glad they showin' they faces.”