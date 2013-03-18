Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images and Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z and Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Wayne being passed over for the Super Bowl Halftime Show “hurt a whole lot,” as he shared in an emotional video earlier in the month. Despite missing what seemed like a perfect chance for the New Orleans native to perform, producer Jesse Collins insisted the NFL holds no grudges against him on Monday (Sept. 16).

“We love Wayne,” he told Variety regarding the widespread disappointment over the league’s call to have Kendrick Lamar take the stage. He detailed, “There’s always Vegas odds on who’s going to get to perform it. But I think we’re going to do an amazing show with Kendrick, and I think everybody’s going to love the halftime show. I know Kendrick is going to work exceptionally hard to deliver an amazing show.”

Collins also confirmed what most of us already suspected: JAY-Z has the final say on who headlines the Super Bowl Halftime Show. “It’s a decision that JAY makes. Since we’ve been on board with that show, he’s made it every year, and it’s been amazing. He’s always picked right!”

Lamar, who worked with Hov on “B**ch, Don’t Kill My Vibe (Remix),” is scheduled to put on a show at the Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025. Fans are already speculating about the setlist, with “Not Like Us” and classics like “Alright” being among the top contenders.

On Sept. 13, Wayne delivered his eagerly awaited response to Lamar being chosen over him as a halftime performer. “It broke me, and I’m just trying to put me back together,” the Young Money Entertainment rapper admitted. “But my God, have you all helped me. Thanks to all of my peers, my friends, my family, my homies on the sports television and everybody repping me. I really appreciate that, I really do. I feel like I let all of y’all down by not getting that opportunity, but I’m working on me and I’m working.”