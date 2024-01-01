Image Image Credit Michael Owens / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar has never made music for surface-level listening. Each of his albums feels like a layered confession, cultural study and psychological deep dive all at once. Though his most recognizable tracks might’ve sparked chants at protests or played through car speakers worldwide, the true weight of his artistry often lives in the songs that didn’t land on the charts. These deep cuts are often buried at the end of a tracklist or tucked between the singles; however, they’re the records in which Lamar sharpens his questions, wrestles with guilt or directly confronts the contradictions within himself.

The "DNA.” hitmaker doesn’t use filler; every beat, voice shift or pause in his discography has intention. Sometimes, his most impactful bars aren’t even the loudest, either — they’re the ones whispered under layered vocals or spoken through a character. That’s where Lamar separates himself. He’s not simply performing, he’s constructing entire realities, pulling listeners into the mind of a young boy in Compton, a conflicted man of faith or a father navigating generational trauma.

His deep cuts are like journal entries we were never really supposed to read, but Lamar leaves them there, open, raw and real. For those willing to sit with them, the award-winning rapper’s lesser-known tracks offer something radio hits never could.

1. Cartoon & Cereal featuring Gunplay

“Cartoon & Cereal” shows the irony of attempting to shield a child from reality when the cartoons they watch were just as violent — “Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner” to be exact. Growing up in Compton, it's not hard to imagine the things a young Black man might’ve seen growing up, and that’s what this song tells the story of.

2. Thanksgiving featuring Rapper Big Pooh

Off of his self-titled EP, “Thanksgiving” proves how powerful the tongue is. K.Dot spoke things into existence with each line, and if you listen closely, a lot of it came to pass. He’s posted up on that OG Hip Hop production, but his flow stays current, sharp and elevated like always. With Big Pooh on board, the energy shifts into something you can ride to when you need a reminder to know who you are and say what you want out loud.

3. untitled 05 | 09.21.2024.

Lamar pours out 5 minutes and 38 seconds of unfiltered passion, pain, and lived experience in this cut from untitled unmastered. Its production can stand on its own, but when Lamar steps in, “untitled 05 | 09.21.2024.” turns into a full story. His wordplay cuts deep, and the way he unpacks memory feels like he’s peeling back scars in real time. This is one of those records that slipped through the cracks for the casual listener, but for the real fans? It’s unforgettable and one of those tracks that makes you feel more than you hear.

4. The Heart Pt. 1

Though his “heart pt. 6” might’ve received a lot more attention, “The Heart Pt. 1” is its real foundation. If you ever questioned who Lamar is, what he stands on or how he moves, this song lays it all out. You can hear his hunger in every bar, his confidence in every pause and the exact moment he locks into a flow that will shape the rest of his career. It's not polished; it's personal, and that’s what makes it so powerful.

5. P&P featuring Ab-Soul

The Grammy Award winner turns to his favorite two vices to get through a hard time. What are the vices, you ask? P**sy and Patrón. After giving you a vivid clip of a day full of inconveniences and unexpected twists in "P&P, he circles back to what brings him comfort. The chaos doesn’t stop, but he knows there are two things that’ll bring him a little peace. Maybe not forever, but enough to quiet everything — for now.

6. Night of the Living Junkies

Reminiscing on the times when he saw his uncles hold down the block, Lamar draws a parallel to his life selling music and inspiration. The chorus rings, “This s**t is so dope you might wanna be my crack h**,” which shows you his confidence in his pen. You can tell he sees the hustle in both worlds — though the product is his perspective, and the fiends are the fans hanging on to every lyric.

7. Rapper Shit by Ab-Soul featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Rapper Shit" is such a smooth Los Angeles-coded track. Ab-Soul sets the tone with the first verse, coming out swinging with truth that’ll either hurt you or motivate you to do better. The psychedelic beat easily pulls in Lamar, who proves he can stand 10 toes down on a track with legends and real lyricists. He matches energy with presence, delivering bars that effortlessly demand your attention.

8. Babylon by SZA featuring Kendrick Lamar

SZA and the Pulitzer Prize-winning artist on a track has been a match made in heaven since the beginning. In fact, 2014's “Babylon ” set the tone for their joint efforts. Always in her desperately in love aura, the SOS creator invites him to add on to her emotions and offer the perspective of a man in love, which is always refreshing. Lamar taps in with intention, not to steal the moment, but to expand it, adding weight to her emotion without taking anything away from her voice.

9. I Hate You

K. Dot is a master at channeling his feelings into the music with full vulnerability and transparency. In a letter to death, he expresses his sentiments about how death has affected him, his loved ones and even strangers. “I Hate You” is a cry for help and freedom from the trauma of grief and losing people he loves. His pain sits heavy with every word, yet there’s a quiet strength in how he faces the pain head on.

10. Kurupted

"Kurupted" can be described as when conscious rap meets a mainstream beat while maintaining a powerful message. The Top Dawg Entertainment powerhouse made it his lane and his signature sound. It’s something you can ride to, but still gotta sit with what he’s saying.

11. She Needs Me

Imagine a song that admires all the things that make a woman beautiful — from her independence to her fly style and blossoming career. "She Needs Me" depicts Lamar's dream girl in detail, while also affirming his own worth and the belief that he’s deserving of her. This is often what’s missing from rap: love.