Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Paramount has indefinitely delayed Kendrick Lamar’s film in collaboration with the “South Park” creators.

The release date has changed multiple times since the project was first announced in 2022.

The collaboration marks a crossover between Hip Hop and satirical Hollywood comedy, drawing major fan interest.

Fans anticipating the collaboration between Kendrick Lamar and the creators of “South Park” will have to wait at least a little longer. The film’s scheduled March 2026 release date has been pushed back “indefinitely” by Paramount.

The live-action comedy was announced way back in 2022. However, “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with the Compton rapper, recently said that it’s just not ready yet.

“It’s true — we’re moving (again). We’re working hard at finishing the movie,” read a joint statement credited to Stone and Parker’s Park County production studio and K. Dot’s pgLang creative agency, as reported by Variety.

In 2024, the still untitled project was given a July 4, 2025, release. But a few months prior to the expected date, it was shuffled to March 20, 2026, which has now been kicked down the road with no new date. All that’s known about the movie is that it is written by comedian Vernon Chatman with Lamar, Dave Free, Parker and Stone as its producers.

Since his partnership with the famed creators was revealed, the “luther” rapper’s musical profile has grown exponentially. He dropped a pair of critically acclaimed albums, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and GNX in 2022 and 2024, respectively. However, last year’s high-profile feud with Drake may have garnered the most publicity. Part of its aftermath was his Super Bowl LIX headlining gig that saw him perform his “Not Like Us” diss track in front of a worldwide audience.

Most recently, Lamar earned nine Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year for GNX while “South Park” kicked off its 28th season in October. So, whenever Lamar, Parker and Stone do finally unveil their collective work, fans will likely be expecting it to be seismic.