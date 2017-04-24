Image Image Credit Chris Graythen / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar’s GNX is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and to no surprise, the Super Bowl LIX halftime show helped a lot.

According to the publication, the Compton rapper’s surprise sixth album moved an impressive 236,000 units in the week ending Feb. 13. Of that total, 117,000 came from streaming equivalent album units (equal to 161 million on-demand streams), while another 116,000 were pure sales. It notably marked the first time GNX topped the chart since its debut in December 2024, when it opened with 319,000 units.

While not the only reason for its reemergence, GNX finally hitting physical formats definitely played a role. On Feb. 7, the 12-song project became available on CD, cassette and several vinyl versions, including black, white, gray and Dodger blue.

The Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Definitely Helped

A good chunk of Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show pulled from the aforementioned LP, even some of the lesser-known tracks like “man at the garden.” He kicked things off with an unreleased song — possibly from the rumored deluxe — before moving into “squabble up,” “peekaboo,” the SZA-assisted “luther” and more. And, of course, “Not Like Us,” which is expected to top the Hot 100 on Monday (Feb. 17), made the cut.

It was definitely a smart play on Lamar’s part, especially considering how past halftime performers have seen major streaming boosts after hitting the stage. Usher, for example, saw a 46% spike, with “Yeah!” nearly reclaiming the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. In 2023, Rihanna experienced a similar surge, with ANTI jumping from No. 50 to No. 8 on the Billboard 200 — seven years after its release and not much new music since.

It’s also worth mentioning that two of Lamar’s other albums climbed back into the Top 10 after his halftime show. DAMN., from which he performed “HUMBLE.” and “DNA.,” jumped from No. 29 to No. 9. Meanwhile, good kid, m.A.A.d city landed at No. 10, marking its first time back in the Top 10 just over 12 years after its original release.