Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar secured the highly coveted No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with GNX, his surprise sixth studio LP released on Nov. 22. Despite having virtually no rollout, aside from the hype surrounding his June diss track “Not Like Us” targeting Drake, it sold 319,000 album-equivalent units.

As reported by the publication on Sunday (Dec. 1), GNX amassed 285,000 SEA units from on-demand streams and 32,000 pure album sales, with only digital copies being available at the time. It’s also Lamar’s fifth consequent project to top the chart, following 2022’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and 2017’s DAMN.

Among the body of work’s standout cuts, “squabble up” is predicted to make its Hot 100 debut later in the week, presumably at No. 1 if the accompanying visual effort adds a push. Other fan favorites from GNX included “wacced out murals,” in which Lamar addressed Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and the forthcoming Super Bowl LIX.

The album features a long-awaited reunion between Lamar and SZA on “luther” and “gloria.” Meanwhile, smaller West Coast talents like Dody6, AzChike, YoungThreat, Hitta J3, Siete7x, and Wallie the Sensei lent their voices to “peekaboo,” “hey now,” and “dodger blue.” Adding even more star power to the last-mentioned record are contributions from Roddy Ricch.

According to Lefty Gunplay, who appeared on “tv off,” Lamar has an expanded edition of GNX in the works. “I know he’s got a deluxe version coming out. He’s very secretive,” the rising rapper said during a sit-down with Bootleg Kev. Further fueling the rumors, the Pulitzer Prize winner’s second verse in “squabble up” also contained the following lyrics: “I got friends, I got foes, but they all sitting ducks/ Hit his turf and get crackin', double back like a deluxe.”

Heading into 2025, Lamar’s “Not Like Us” will be vying for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in February. Later that month, he’ll helm the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans.