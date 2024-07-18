Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DJ Akademiks, Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar is loading up to share some new music, according to DJ Akademiks. The polarizing media personality took to his livestream to share the news that he has been informed by what he deems to be reputable sources.

Akademiks was one of the top sources of information during Drake’s legendary beef with Kendrick Lamar. He used his livestream to share facts and his feelings in real time regarding the two Hip Hop heavyweights. Covering the various diss tracks and getting fed information directly from Drake or his camp helped him become one of the most sought-after journalists at that height of the back and forth.

In a recent livestream, he asserted, “By the way, why did I get news that Kendrick is coming.” He continued to clear up that he does not believe that it will be a diss toward Drake but there will be new music on the way. He also stated that he is unsure if it will be the song that was teased at the beginning of the “Not Like Us” visual or something else. This would mark his first offering since the visuals for the nail in the coffin diss track. The song has been in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 since its release.

One fan explained, “N**ga Kendrick not speaking to you stop acting like you got intel.” Someone else asserted, “Would be awesome if it's true but I'm not trusting Akademiks.” So, while some people trust his intel, others believe that Akademiks has shown bias towards Drake in the past and this could just be yet another time he is doing that.

The Compton rapper’s “Not Like Us” was played during the 2024 Democratic National Convention, another huge event that meaningfully used the song. It was also played during the 2024 BET Awards, the ESPYs, and many more.