Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wale and Kevin Durant pose for a photo in 2013 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kevin Durant highlighted Wale’s creative growth and consistency in a rare postgame moment.

Durant was featured on one of Wale’s mixtape tracks early in their friendship.

Wale’s new album, everything is a lot., explores grief, growth and emotional clarity.

Kevin Durant offered new reflections on Wale’s career and creative longevity after a postgame question about the rapper’s latest album, everything is a lot. The two have maintained a long-standing friendship dating back more than a decade, including Durant’s feature on “The Best In The League” from the DMV rapper’s 2010 project, More About Nothing.

Following the Houston Rockets’ win against the Orlando Magic on Sunday (Nov. 16), a reporter referenced Wale’s eighth studio album and the pair’s early history. Durant said he recently spoke with his peer before emphasizing the work ethic he continues to witness. “To see people still have that energy to work on their craft every day, that’s who Wale is. He’s a craftsman,” the two-time NBA champion said. “He likes to just get better at his skill… That’s inspiring to me.” He added that he views Wale as “another OG… setting the tone” and is “just grateful to know him.”

Wale released everything is a lot. last Friday (Nov. 14), marking his first studio LP in four years. The project is described as an introspective body of work centered on grief, growth and emotional clarity.

“I called it everything is a lot. because that’s exactly how life feels sometimes,” he explained in a statement. “This project follows me as I find peace in the noise, reconnect with my roots and remind myself that heaviness is a part of growth.” The album includes features from Ty Dolla $ign, Leon Thomas, Seyi Vibez, Teni, Odeal, Nino Paid, Shaboozey, Andra Day and more, alongside production and samples that rework tracks such as Soul II Soul’s “Back to Life (However Do You Want Me)” and Goapele’s “Closer.”

Durant previously referenced Wale’s impact on his life in a separate conversation with Rich Kleiman, recalling that they originally met through the rapper. Durant said he trusted Wale’s judgment and respected his work ethic early in his own career, noting that the introduction played a significant role in the development of his partnership with Kleiman and the formation of Boardroom.