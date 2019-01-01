Image Image Credit Steven Ferdman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wale and Pusha T perform during 2019 Rolling Loud music festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

“Damage Control” features Pusha T and Wale trading bars over production by Don Cannon.

The track is part of a Culture Jam project curated by NBA star Anthony Edwards.

Pusha T’s lyrics include pointed bars that reference his respective beefs with Birdman and Drake.

On Friday (July 25), a new song from Wale and Pusha T called “Damage Control” dropped, with a co-sign from NBA star Anthony Edwards. The song is part of a forthcoming Culture Jam album and also happens to include bars from Push A Ton aimed at his longtime foes Birdman and Drake.

A creative studio founded by Eesean Bolden, Culture Jam is gearing up to release a new compilation, Culture Jam Presents: Legend In My Hood, which is in the works. 2021’s Kawhi Leonard Presents: Culture Jam (Vol. 1) was curated by NBA star Kawhi Leonard, so this time Edwards is taking the reins.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Anthony [Edwards], his brother AnTony and the AE Five Enterprise team on this cultural musical compilation,” Bolden told Billboard. “The story of Anthony and his brother is not only rooted in authenticity and inspiring, but it exemplifies Culture Jam’s ethos of authentic and compelling storytelling at the intersection of sports and entertainment. This partnership is a perfect match.”

As for “Damage Control,” Wale teased the track on Wednesday (July 23) evening via an Instagram post, which featured Edwards for an added punch. As for the song itself, Don Cannon holds down the production, providing spirited horns and marching drums. The "Lotus Flower Bomb” artist ably spits bars over Cannon's pulsing production. Meanwhile, Pusha T takes the time to throw new alleged shots at Birdman and Drizzy, which is getting plenty of attention.

“All I hear is birds, that’s just words in the booth,” Pusha T raps. “The realest Birdman, I just cock-a-doodle-doo / Doorstep, doorstep, I get it right through / Money talk, money talk, the wrist is light blue / Sugarhill sweet, s**t is feeling type 2 / Bruised egos, man, you n**gas might sue / New Jack Ninos telling on the crew.”

For those who may not know, Birdman and Pusha T haven’t been cool since Clipse’s fall out with Cash Money Records signee Lil Wayne. As for the DAYTONA creator's issues with Drake, the Toronto artist is literally suing his record label, Universal Music Group, over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Well, at least Wale and Pusha T are still friends. Their past collabs include “Only You Can Tell It” from the latter’s Wrath of Caine mixtape and “The Deep End” from the former’s Festivus mixtape.