Key Takeaways:

Dreka Gates is requesting over $73K per month from Kevin Gates in combined child and spousal support.

She claims Kevin stopped paying key expenses, including school tuition and property taxes.

Kevin Gates now argues they were never legally married, which Dreka calls “factually baseless.”

A family dispute means Kevin Gates may have to crack open his wallet for a hefty sum. The Baton Rouge rapper’s estranged wife, Dreka Gates, is seeking child and spousal support.

After nearly a decade of marriage, Dreka Gates filed for divorce in late July 2025. Their separation date was listed as July 10 and “irreconcilable differences” was cited as the reason she was seeking the split.

At the time, she was requesting spousal support and child support for their two children, 12-year-old Islah Koren and 11-year-old Khaza Gates. Dreka was also asking for joint legal and physical custody.

On Thursday (Oct. 23), TMZ reported that Dreka is asking a judge to order Kevin Gates to pay $27,193 a month in child support and $46,274 a month in spousal support. Dreka claims that in 2021, the Islah rapper began to "dismantle the financial foundation of their family." She says he stopped paying necessary bills like their kids’ private school tuition and property taxes. Reportedly, the IRS placed a lien on their Mississippi farm, which is now in foreclosure, for $7 million in unpaid taxes.

During happier times, besides managing their family, Dreka also managed Kevin Gates since early in his career. The former flames wed in October 2015. However, per the docs, Kevin Gates is now claiming they were never legally married, which she calls a “factually baseless position."

The couple did have their fair share of confirmed (and unconfirmed) drama, though. In a June 2025 interview with Bootleg Kev, Brittany Renner claimed she and Kevin Gates were married on April 6 and divorced by May 28. This clearly was before Dreka filed for divorce.

In May 2025, Dreka adamantly refuted rumors that she was cheating on Kevin with a personal trainer. “I have NEVER had any type of sexual or romantic encounters with my personal trainer or any ‘hired help’ and will NEVER,” she said online.

Kevin Gates has yet to comment on any of the aforementioned matters.