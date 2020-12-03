Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Keyshia Cole, GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Keyshia Cole watched GloRilla take over Coachella this spring, and when she recognized that same raw drive, the soulful singer knew she was witnessing her own early spark. “She reminded me so much of myself,” Cole said. “Fearless and relentless, not afraid to be who she is.”

That revelation led to an impromptu duet onstage at a 20th anniversary celebration for Cole’s debut album, The Way It Is. The two performed the Grammy-nominated icon’s signature hit “Love” together. It was a moment of shared energy — two generations of women in music, united by timeless art.

Now, Cole is channeling that spirit into a 25-date international arena tour. Presented by AEG Presents and Free Lunch, “The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour” launches on July 1 in Baltimore. Its North American leg is slated to wrap up on Aug. 8 in Los Angeles while its European run will begin on Sept. 19 in Paris and close on Sept. 26 in Birmingham, U.K.

Joining Cole on select dates are Tink, Wale, Fridayy, Jeremih and Lil’ Kim, among others. Jadakiss and T-Pain will appear as special guests at additional shows. Behind the scenes, Ron Fair, the former A&M Records president who shaped Cole’s early sound is overseeing the musical direction. “He knows music so well and always ups the ante on anything he does,” she told Billboard.

Onstage, the "Let It Go” hitmaker plans to execute a cinematic production that traces her Oakland roots, her triumph over personal heartbreak, her mother’s passing and the joys of motherhood. She’ll revisit classics like “Love” and “I Changed My Mind” alongside theatrical vignettes, ensuring fans understand where she started, what she endured and where she stands today.

Later in her interview with the aforementioned publication, she noted that Stevie Wonder once told her, “What the world needs, Keyshia, is love and you are what we were to the generation before you.” Luckily that means, “Love” remains a centerpiece of every single set.

Cole’s focus is firmly on this milestone tour. She’s celebrating her legacy by inviting a new generation into her story — most notably GloRilla, who sampled “Love” during her Coachella set, which highlights the enduring reach of Cole’s music and the torch she’s passing to fresh talent.