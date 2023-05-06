Image Image Credit Manny Carabel / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Khalid Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Khalid is one of the biggest R&B/pop artists in the music industry. On Friday (Nov. 22), the multi-platinum recording artist was outed for being gay by a disgruntled ex-partner on social media. The “Location” singer responded to the claims by confirming that he is a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In an emotional since-deleted post, a former partner of Khalid shared, “I was dating this dumb a** singer he’s ugly as f**k but he tried to set me up and lie and say I broke into his house because I broke up with him like why would I go to your house and do all that if I broke up with you dumb a**!”

He followed the post exclaiming, “B**ch a** lied and said that I broke into his house cause I didn’t want him,” with a picture of the acclaimed musician. In response to the posts, Khalid tweeted a rainbow flag emoji along with, “there yall go. Next topic please lol.” He followed the post saying, “I got outted and the world continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! I am okay with me, love yall.”

In response to a fan alluding to the fact that it was no secret that he was gay, he confirmed, “I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business.” Khalid was very clear that he was never looking to hide his sexuality, he just did not believe it was something he owed to his fans to share.

Many social media users are not happy with how his former partner revealed the information about Khalid. One fan exclaimed, “In the last few minutes, I found out Khalid was outed and saw the profile and tweets of the person who did it, and all I can say is… the tendency to platform people that are terrible just because they are conventionally attractive (and non-Black) will be our collective demise.”

The Texas-raised singer has collaborated with Billie Eilish, Halsey, Logic, Future, 6lack, Ty Dolla Sign and many more. Listen to his global hit record, “Location” after the jump.