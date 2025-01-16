Image Image Credit Lyvans Boolaky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kid Cudi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kid Cudi is finally addressing the incident where a “crazed fan” broke into his Los Angeles home after he evacuated due to the wildfires. On Thursday (Jan. 23), the “Day ‘N’ Nite (nightmare)” artist put an end to the jokes online and clarified that the intruder was not a homeless man, as many previously assumed.

“Hey, so I wanna clear this up cause I see the internet's running [with] things and making jokes, and this s**t is not funny,” Kid Cudi wrote in a lengthy statement on X. “The person that broke into my house was a crazed fan that has been stalking me for years without me knowing.”

As TMZ first reported on Jan. 16, Kid Cudi was alerted to the man’s presence through his security system around 5 p.m. local time. The intruder allegedly ate the rapper’s food, used his shower and went through his belongings. Police later arrived, and the “unhinged 34-year-old man” was held on $150,000 bail.

Kid Cudi’s social media post continued, “There is nothing funny about this. My privacy was violated, and now I have to protect myself. I don't feel safe now. He rummaged through personal things, my fiancé's stuff, took a shower and ate, all while thinking he was actually gonna have a conversation with me.”

Like anyone would, Kid Cudi plans to beef up his security in case of any similar occurrences happening again. Unfortunately, he did not share whether any part of his home was damaged in the fires. When they initially began spreading, the musician encouraged those under evacuation orders to “get out immediately.”

“I'm gonna take some serious security measures to make sure this doesn't happen again. I’m not online to see the comments, but word got back to me people are making light of this and it’s not okay. If I'm standoffish when [you] see me in public now, this is why.”