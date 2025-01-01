Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lola Abecassis Sartore and Kid Cudi attend Paris Fashion Week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

Kid Cudi says his relationship with Lola Abecassis Sartore brought him a sense of peace and emotional clarity.

He performed “Neverland” from his forthcoming album, Free, at their wedding, calling it a defining moment in their love story.

Cudi says marriage has shifted his mindset, hinting at more kids and a new chapter for him in both life and music.

Kid Cudi and his longtime partner Lola Abecassis Sartore got married in late June, and the rapper, singer and actor is still very much smitten. While promoting his new album, Free, which drops on Friday (Aug. 22), the “Day ‘N’ Nite (nightmare)” artist talked about his newlywed bliss, extensively.

On Monday (Aug. 18), Cudi appeared on Apple Music Radio to speak at length about his forthcoming project, as well as recent developments like his decision to only do features that organically come together and how his music creation compares to his acting career.

The Ohio native was particularly excited when speaking about his marriage, including singing the Free track “Neverland” at his wedding. “Lola had seen me perform ‘Neverland’ before, but this performance was a different thing,” Cudi told host Zane Lowe. “I was singing to her and looking at her, and she was just smiling. I could tell she was so happy. She really knows that the love is so powerful between us, and the fact that now we have this project that is stamped for this moment in time, where I really express my joy about being in this relationship and finding that peace and being happy with my person — even Lola says we’ll be playing this album for our kids one day.”

Yep, having more children — he already has a daughter via a previous relationship — is definitely on the KIDS SEE GHOSTS creator’s radar. He added, “It’s so crazy to think about even having more kids and starting this new chapter. I look down at my hand throughout the day, multiple times, and I look at my ring. And I’m like, ‘S**t, this is not just me putting on a ring and trying to stunt. I’m married.’”

It’s great to see Cudi in a great mental space especially considering where he’s been. In his recently released book, “Cudi: The Memoir,” he detailed a near-fatal overdose that occurred about 15 years ago. While his music has played a part in his progress of getting better, Cudi is also quick to credit his better half. “When I met Lola and we finally locked in, there was a completion there,” he said. “We’ve talked about albums I’ve released in recent years, and I’ve been in a great space. But there was something that felt missing. I didn’t feel complete. I was happy and living my life in a better way than I used to, but I still felt like something was missing.”

Sounds like Cudi found exactly what was needed.