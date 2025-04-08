Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kid Cudi on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kid Cudi’s new album, ‘FREE,’ reflects his desire for full creative independence and a more personal sound.

He says past collaborators often failed to promote their music, leaving him feeling ghosted.

Inspired by “The Truman Show,” the album drops Aug. 22 and centers on themes of freedom and self-expression.

Kid Cudi is tightening up his creative circle. The Cleveland rapper, singer and actor recently revealed that there won’t be any features on his forthcoming album, and it’s purposeful.

Throughout his career, Kid Cudi has been prolific. He’s collaborated with acts like Kanye West, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Big Sean and more, who would sometimes return the favor by appearing on his own albums. However, sometimes artists would appear on his album and not even bother promoting the project. Apparently, Kid Cudi isn’t letting that happen anymore.

On Saturday (Aug. 2) Cudder took to X to offer some insight on his forthcoming solo album, FREE — specifically, its lack of guests.

"No features, just me. I think I’m over features unless it happens organically," he wrote. "There [are] people I’ve had on my albums that I haven’t talked to in years. [They] didn’t promote the album, [they] just went ghost. Makes me feel weird. So, [with] this one, I was like, ‘F**k that.’ I don’t need anyone else on this one."

He added, “I’m enough to keep [you] engaged. Some people need features. Not me."

Interestingly, this comment comes after Kid Cudi removed a song with Young Thug called “RAGER BOYZ” from his INSANO album in July. The move came after Thugger called him a “rat” in a since-deleted tweet for testifying in the infamous Diddy sex trafficking trial.

The “Day ‘N’ Nite (nightmare)” hitmaker’s new album, FREE, which is inspired by “The Truman Show,” is set to release on Aug. 22.

“I wanted something that really expressed freedom, so the concept of me leaping into the clouds made so much sense,” Kid Cudi wrote on Instagram about the album cover. “Inspired by ‘The Truman Show.’ I can’t wait for [you] guys to hear this album and really see the album art brought to life. You're in for a beautiful ride. Promise.”